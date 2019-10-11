Ethiopian Airlines in recent schedule update removed Addis Ababa – Amman service, previously scheduled from 12OCT19. The Star Alliance carrier previously planned to operate this route 3 times weekly, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. There is no new launch date filed for the moment.
Previously filed schedule as follows.
ET426 ADD2230 – 0210+1AMM 738 246
ET427 AMM0310 – 0650ADD 738 357
Ethiopian Airlines removes planned Amman launch in Oct 2019
