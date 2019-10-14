Thai Eastar Jet outlines preliminary network in W19

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Thai Eastar Jet during the week of 13OCT19’s OAG schedules update filed preliminary schedule for winter 2019/20 season. Initially, the airline to operate 1 daily service to The Maldives from late-December 2019, followed by service to Kaohsiung in Southern Taiwan in January 2020. Planned schedule, subject to change, as follows.

Bangkok – Male eff 20DEC19 1 daily 737-800
ESS310 BKK0600 – 0835MLE 738 D
ESS311 MLE0935 – 1615BKK 738 D

Bangkok – Kaohsiung eff 20JAN20 1 daily 737-800
ESS680 BKK0150 – 0610KHH 738 D
ESS681 KHH0710 – 0940BKK 738 D