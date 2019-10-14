Thai Eastar Jet outlines preliminary network in W19

Thai Eastar Jet during the week of 13OCT19’s OAG schedules update filed preliminary schedule for winter 2019/20 season. Initially, the airline to operate 1 daily service to The Maldives from late-December 2019, followed by service to Kaohsiung in Southern Taiwan in January 2020. Planned schedule, subject to change, as follows.



Bangkok – Male eff 20DEC19 1 daily 737-800

ESS310 BKK0600 – 0835MLE 738 D

ESS311 MLE0935 – 1615BKK 738 D



Bangkok – Kaohsiung eff 20JAN20 1 daily 737-800

ESS680 BKK0150 – 0610KHH 738 D

ESS681 KHH0710 – 0940BKK 738 D