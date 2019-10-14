Jeju Air from late-December 2019 plans to launch expanded service to Guam, as the airline schedules Muan – Guam nonstop flight. From 24DEC19 to 07MAR20, Boeing 737 aircraft will operate this route on daily basis.
7C3114 MWX0730 – 1240GUM 737 2
7C3114 MWX0830 – 1340GUM 737 x2
7C3113 GUM1540 – 1920MWX 737 D
Jeju Air adds Muan – Guam service from late-Dec 2019
