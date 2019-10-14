Air Canada in recent schedule update filed additional Airbus A220-300 aircraft service in summer 2020 season, scheduled on Montreal – Denver route. The A220 will begin serving this route from 01MAY20, replacing Air Canada Express CRJ900 aircraft.
AC1073 YUL1355 – 1626DEN 223 D
AC1072 DEN1700 – 2247YUL 223 D
Air Canada S20 Montreal – Denver aircraft changes
