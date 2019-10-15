Air Arabia Maroc reduces Agadir operations from late-Oct 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

EDIT as of 0600GMT: Correction on number of discontinued routes, due to discrepancies in GDS listing and the airline's website.

Air Arabia Maroc at the launch of winter 2019/20 season is reducing operations at Agadir, where the airline discontinues  routes. Following routes will be discontinued.

Agadir – Basel/Mulhouse 1 weekly until 21OCT19
Agadir – Birmingham 2 weekly until 25OCT19
Agadir – Cologne 2 weekly until 26OCT19
Agadir – Copenhagen 2 weekly until 23OCT19
Agadir – Dublin 2 weekly until 02NOV19
Agadir – Manchester 2 weekly until 24OCT19
Agadir – Munich 1 weekly until 24OCT19

The airline will continue to operate following service on/after 27OCT19:
Agadir – Fez 2 weekly
Agadir – Rabat 3 weekly
Agadir – Tangier 2 weekly

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.