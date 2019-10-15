Air Arabia Maroc reduces Agadir operations from late-Oct 2019

EDIT as of 0600GMT: Correction on number of discontinued routes, due to discrepancies in GDS listing and the airline's website.

Air Arabia Maroc at the launch of winter 2019/20 season is reducing operations at Agadir, where the airline discontinues routes. Following routes will be discontinued.



Agadir – Basel/Mulhouse 1 weekly until 21OCT19

Agadir – Birmingham 2 weekly until 25OCT19

Agadir – Cologne 2 weekly until 26OCT19

Agadir – Copenhagen 2 weekly until 23OCT19

Agadir – Dublin 2 weekly until 02NOV19

Agadir – Manchester 2 weekly until 24OCT19

Agadir – Munich 1 weekly until 24OCT19



The airline will continue to operate following service on/after 27OCT19:

Agadir – Fez 2 weekly

Agadir – Rabat 3 weekly

Agadir – Tangier 2 weekly