Norwegian NS20 Trans-Atlantic service changes as of 11OCT19

Norwegian in the last few weeks gradually filed additional changes to its Boeing 787 Trans-Atlantic service for Northern summer 2020 season, effective 29MAR20. This includes service by Norwegian Air Shuttle (DY) and Norwegian Air UK (DI). Additional changes remain highly possible.



Athens – New York JFK

eff 29MAR20 787-8 replaces -9

06MAY20 – 20SEP20 Service operates 4 weekly (3 weekly outside this period. 4 weekly flights scheduled for entire S19)



Barcelona – Fort Lauderdale 01JUN20 – 27SEP20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly

Barcelona – Los Angeles eff 29MAR20 Increase from 6 to 7 weekly

Barcelona – San Francisco eff 08APR20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly (Except 24APR20 – 18MAY20)

London Gatwick – Austin 04MAY20 – 29AUG20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly

London Gatwick – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

London Gatwick – Denver eff 03MAY20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly

London Gatwick – Miami eff 26APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly (5 weekly from 13OCT20)

London Gatwick – New York JFK eff 29MAR20 Highlighted on Airlineroute’s twitter feed on 06JUL19, the airline continues to display 14 weekly flights, instead of 18

London Gatwick – Orlando eff 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

London Gatwick – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 30MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

London Gatwick – San Francisco eff 03JUN20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly

London Gatwick – Seattle Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly during following period: 29MAR20 – 31MAY20, 28SEP20 – 23OCT20

London Gatwick – Tampa eff 30MAR20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly

Madrid – Los Angeles eff 29MAR20 787-8 replaces -9, frequency variation from 4 weekly to:

30MAR20 – 17APR20 5 weekly

18APR20 – 15MAY20 4 weekly

19MAY20 – 18SEP20 5 weekly

19SEP20 – 24OCT20 4 weekly



Madrid – New York JFK Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Oslo – Fort Lauderdale

eff 31MAR20 787-8 replaces -9

06MAY20 – 22SEP20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly



Oslo – Oakland eff 30MAR20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly, 787-8 replaces -9

Paris CDG – Boston 09APR20 – 23SEP20 Increase from 4 to 5 weekly

Paris CDG – Denver

29MAR20 – 21SEP20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly (Except 24APR20 – 04MAY20)

03OCT20 – 23OCT20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly



Paris CDG – Fort Lauderdale Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly during following period: 23APR20 – 02MAY20, 24SEP20 – 17OCT20

Paris CDG – Los Angeles Increase from 8 weekly to following:

02APR20 – 18APR20 10 weekly

19APR20 – 04MAY20 9 weekly

05MAY20 – 19SEP20 10 weekly

20SEP20 – 22OCT20 9 weekly (Increase from 7 weekly in same period in 2019)



Paris CDG – New York JFK Frequency variation from 7 weekly to following:

29MAR20 – 07APR20 6 weekly

08APR20 – 21APR20 7 weekly

22APR20 – 05MAY20 6 weekly (Variations on 04MAY20/05MAY20)

06MAY20 – 05SEP20 9 weekly

06SEP20 – 22SEP20 7 weekly

23SEP20 – 24OCT20 6 weekly



Paris CDG – San Francisco eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Rome – Los Angeles Frequency variation from 4 weekly to following. 787-9 replaces 787-8/-9 mix in S19:

29MAR20 – 06APR20 3 weekly

08APR20 – 20APR20 4 weekly

24APR20 – 01MAY20 3 weekly

02MAY20 – 21SEP20 5 weekly

25SEP20 – 23OCT20 3 weekly



Rome – Oakland eff 01APR20 787-9 replaces 787-8/-9 in S19

Following routes are open for booking on/after 29MAR20, however selected flights are not open for booking, based on schedule listing (likely due to operational day changes or preliminary frequency increase):

Oslo – Los Angeles 2 of 4 weekly not open for booking

Oslo – Orlando 1 of 2 weekly not open for booking



Following routes will see schedule adjustment over 2 hours based on S20 vs S19 (Subsequently inbound flight will also see modified schedule):

London Gatwick – Los Angeles DI7093/7094 on Saturdays moves from 1800hrs to 0800hrs from Gatwick

Madrid – Los Angeles 3 of 5 weekly flights to move from 1700hrs to 1100 and 1300hrs from Madrid

Rome – Oakland Current split schedule from Rome at 1100 and 1400hrs moves to 0800 and 1000hrs (New 4th weekly flight departs FCO at 1800hrs



Following routes not listed on/after 29MAR20:

Copenhagen – Fort Lauderdale

Copenhagen – Los Angeles

Copenhagen – New York JFK

Madrid – Boston

Stockholm Arlanda – Fort Lauderdale

Stockholm Arlanda – Los Angeles

Stockholm Arlanda – Oakland



Following routes to be operated by Norwegian Air Sweden aircraft in summer 2020:

Rome – Los Angeles

Rome – New York JFK

Rome – Oakland