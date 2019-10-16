Etihad Airways earlier this month extended codeshare network with Gulf Air, covering the latter’s service to Iraq. Approximately from 08OCT19 (or earlier), planned codeshare routes include the following.
ETIHAD operated by Gulf Air
Bahrain – Baghdad
Bahrain – Najaf
Etihad expands Gulf Air codeshare to Iraq from Oct 2019
Posted
Etihad Airways earlier this month extended codeshare network with Gulf Air, covering the latter’s service to Iraq. Approximately from 08OCT19 (or earlier), planned codeshare routes include the following.