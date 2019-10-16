Hainan Airlines continues Changsha – Sydney service from mid-Sep 2019

Hainan Airlines last month has extended Changsha – Sydney service into Northern winter 2019/20 season, as the airline re-opened reservation on/after 13SEP19. This route is currently served once weekly, returning to two weekly level by 28OCT19.
Airbus A330-300 aircraft operates this route.
HU7997 CSX0130 – 1440SYD 333 15
HU7998 SYD2150 – 0500+1CSX 333 15
