EGYPTAIR in recent schedule update extended Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service on Cairo – New York JFK route. Previously scheduled from 27OCT19 to 28MAR20, the 787-9 service has been extended to 31MAY20, replacing 777-300ER.
Following schedule is effective 29MAR20 – 31MAY20.
MS985 CAI0920 – 1515JFK 789 D
MS986 JFK1830 – 1110+1CAI 789 D
EGYPTAIR New York 2Q20 aircraft changes
Posted
EGYPTAIR in recent schedule update extended Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service on Cairo – New York JFK route. Previously scheduled from 27OCT19 to 28MAR20, the 787-9 service has been extended to 31MAY20, replacing 777-300ER.