KLM Royal Dutch Airlines earlier this month expanded codeshare partnership with Copa Airlines, covering the latter’s service to Ecuador. Following codeshare routes went into effect on 12OCT19 (or earlier).
KLM operated by Copa Airlines
Panama City – Guayaquil
Panama City – Quito
KLM expands Copa Airlines codeshare to Ecuador from Oct 2019
Posted
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines earlier this month expanded codeshare partnership with Copa Airlines, covering the latter’s service to Ecuador. Following codeshare routes went into effect on 12OCT19 (or earlier).