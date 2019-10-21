Tradewind Aviation adds Westchester County – Stowe service in W19

By Jim Liu

Posted

Tradewind Aviation last week announced new service launch for New York Metro Area, with the offering of Westchester County – Stowe service, on board Pilatus PL12 aircraft. From 20DEC19 to 15MAR20, the airline will operate this route during weekends, with 3 round-trip flights scheduled.

TJ800 HPN1430 – 1541MVL PL2 5
TJ802 HPN1800 – 1911MVL PL2 5
TJ812 HPN1615 – 1726MVL PL2 7

TJ801 MVL1430 – 1545HPN PL2 7
TJ811 MVL1615 – 1730HPN PL2 5
TJ803 MVL1800 – 1915HPN PL2 7

Schedule listed above effective 10JAN20 – 16JAN20. Selected weeks may see operational day variations.

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.