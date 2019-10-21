Tradewind Aviation adds Westchester County – Stowe service in W19

Tradewind Aviation last week announced new service launch for New York Metro Area, with the offering of Westchester County – Stowe service, on board Pilatus PL12 aircraft. From 20DEC19 to 15MAR20, the airline will operate this route during weekends, with 3 round-trip flights scheduled.



TJ800 HPN1430 – 1541MVL PL2 5

TJ802 HPN1800 – 1911MVL PL2 5

TJ812 HPN1615 – 1726MVL PL2 7



TJ801 MVL1430 – 1545HPN PL2 7

TJ811 MVL1615 – 1730HPN PL2 5

TJ803 MVL1800 – 1915HPN PL2 7



Schedule listed above effective 10JAN20 – 16JAN20. Selected weeks may see operational day variations.