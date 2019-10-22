Turkmenistan Airlines resumes Frankfurt service in W19

Turkmenistan Airlines this week plans to resume Ashgabat – Frankfurt service, based on OAG schedules update. The airline intends to resume this route with Boeing 737-800 aircraft from 26OCT19, once weekly.

Following schedule effective 02NOV19.

T5463 ASB1200 – 1405FRA 738 6
T5464 FRA1545 – 0130+1ASB 738 6

The airline suspended this route in February 2019.

