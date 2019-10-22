British Airways Dec 2019 Mumbai aircraft changes

By Jim Liu

British Airways during the month of December 2019 plans operational aircraft changes on London Heathrow – Mumbai route, as 1 of 2 daily service scheduled with Boeing 747-400 aircraft. The 747 will operate BA139/138, replacing 777-200ER, from 01DEC19 to 31DEC19 (LHR departure). Planned schedule as follows.

BA139 LHR0945 – 0015+1BOM 744 D
BA199 LHR2040 – 1115+1BOM 777 D

BA138 BOM0215 – 0655LHR 744 D
BA198 BOM1315 – 1755LHR 777 D