Iberia Express expands Manchester / Nantes service in W19

Iberia Express in winter 2019/20 season is expanding service to Manchester and Nantes, based on comparison with winter 2019/20 season. From 27OCT19, planned frequency during winter season as follows.
Madrid – Manchester eff 27OCT19 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly
IB3692 MAD0855 – 1030MAN 32A 27
IB3692 MAD1315 – 1450MAN 32A 4
IB3693 MAN1105 – 1440MAD 32A 27
IB3693 MAN1525 – 1855MAD 32A 4
Madrid – Nantes eff 27OCT19 Increase from 4 to 7 weekly
IB3698 MAD0840 – 1015NTE 32A 4
IB3698 MAD1055 – 1230NTE 32A x4
IB3699 NTE1050 – 1230MAD 32A 4
IB3699 NTE1305 – 1445MAD 32A x4
