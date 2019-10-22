Iberia Express expands Manchester / Nantes service in W19

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Iberia Express in winter 2019/20 season is expanding service to Manchester and Nantes, based on comparison with winter 2019/20 season. From 27OCT19, planned frequency during winter season as follows.

Madrid – Manchester eff 27OCT19 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly
IB3692 MAD0855 – 1030MAN 32A 27
IB3692 MAD1315 – 1450MAN 32A 4

IB3693 MAN1105 – 1440MAD 32A 27
IB3693 MAN1525 – 1855MAD 32A 4

Madrid – Nantes eff 27OCT19 Increase from 4 to 7 weekly
IB3698 MAD0840 – 1015NTE 32A 4
IB3698 MAD1055 – 1230NTE 32A x4

IB3699 NTE1050 – 1230MAD 32A 4
IB3699 NTE1305 – 1445MAD 32A x4

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway • 27 - 29 April 2020

With 45 meeting slots and unlimited networking opportunities, the event is your opportunity to engage in business-focused discussions with Europe's key decision makers.

Register now

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.