Juneyao Airlines adds Shanghai – Yonago service in Jan 2020

By Jim Liu

Juneyao Airlines in January 2020 plans to launch new route to Japan, with the scheduling of Shanghai Pu Dong – Yonago route. From 11JAN20, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly.

HO1353 PVG0815 – 1135YGJ 320 26
HO1354 YGJ1235 – 1440PVG 320 26