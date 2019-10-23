Pakistan International increases Madinah service from late-Oct 2019

Pakistan International Airlines at the launch of winter 2019/20 season is increasing service to Madinah, mainly from Lahore and Multan. Planned service increase from 27OCT19 as follows.



Lahore – Madinah Increase from 2 to 3 weekly

PK747 LHE0825 – 1145MED 772 14

PK747 LHE2225 – 0145+1MED 772 6



PK748 MED0200 – 0820LHE 772 25

PK748 MED1200 – 1820LHE 772 6



Multan – Madinah Increase from 2 to 3 weekly

PK715 MUX0730 – 1030MED 772 6

PK715 MUX2130 – 0030+1MED 772 14



PK716 MED1315 – 1920MUX 772 14

PK716 MED2330 – 0535+1MUX 772 5