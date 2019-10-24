Uzbekistan Airways in winter 2019/20 season is adding scheduled charter route to Turkey, recently announced on the airline’s website. From 30OCT19, the airline will operate Tashkent – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen route once weekly, with various aircraft such as Airbus A320neo or Boeing 757/767.
HY3529 TAS1145 – 1505SAW EQV 3
HY3530 SAW1600 – 2230TAS EQV 3
Uzbekistan Airways adds Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen charters in W19
Posted
Uzbekistan Airways in winter 2019/20 season is adding scheduled charter route to Turkey, recently announced on the airline’s website. From 30OCT19, the airline will operate Tashkent – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen route once weekly, with various aircraft such as Airbus A320neo or Boeing 757/767.