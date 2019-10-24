Juneyao Airlines updates W19 Boeing 787-9 Cross-strait service

Juneyao Airlines in recent schedule update filed aircraft/capacity changes for cross-strait service to Taiwan, for winter 2019/20 season. The airline will continue to operate Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to both Kaohsiung and Taipei, with reduced frequency (for the aircraft type). Planned operation from 27OCT19 as follows.



Shanghai Pu Dong – Kaohsiung

HO1315 PVG0855 – 1120KHH 321 5

HO1315 PVG0905 – 1110KHH 789 3

HO1315 PVG0905 – 1110KHH 321 6



HO1316 KHH1225 – 1440PVG 789 3

HO1316 KHH1225 – 1440PVG 321 6

HO1316 KHH1235 – 1500PVG 321 5



Shanghai Pu Dong – Taipei Taoyuan

HO1309 PVG0940 – 1140TPE 789 157

HO1309 PVG0940 – 1140TPE 321 24



HO1310 TPE1255 – 1450PVG 321 24

HO1310 TPE1255 – 1445PVG 789 5

HO1310 TPE1255 – 1500PVG 789 17