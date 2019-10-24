Nordwind expands St. Petersburg network in W19

Russian carrier Nordwind in winter 2019/20 season plans to add 3 routes from St. Petersburg, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Planned schedule as follows.
St. Petersburg – Baku eff 28OCT19 2 weekly 737-800
N4647 LED2335 – 0415+1GYD 73H 15
N4648 GYD0600 – 0855LED 73H 26
St. Petersburg – Krasnodar eff 27OCT19 2 weekly 737-800
N4335 LED1030 – 1345KRR 73H 37
N4336 KRR1445 – 1755LED 73H 37
St. Petersburg – Rostov-on-Don eff 28OCT19 2 weekly 737-800
N4267 LED1030 – 1310ROV 73H 15
N4268 ROV1430 – 1740LED 73H 15
