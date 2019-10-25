Skymark Airlines in late-November 2019 plans to launch regular international service, as the airline announced Tokyo Narita – Saipan route. From 29NOV19, Boeing 737-800 aircraft will serve this route on daily basis. Reservation to open on Friday 01NOV19.
BC811 NRT1015 – 1500SPN 738 D
BC816 SPN1635 – 1930NRT 738 x6
BC816 SPN1705 – 2000NRT 738 6
Skymark adds Tokyo – Saipan service from late-Nov 2019
