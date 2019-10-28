Ethiopian Airlines at the launch of Northern winter 2019/20 season once again increases service to Argentina, as Addis Ababa – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza route increases from 3 to 5 weekly, from 28OCT19. This route is operated by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.
ET506 ADD0950 – 1600GRU1700 – 1955EZE 787 x27
ET507 EZE2130 – 0005+1GRU0130+1 – 1930+1ADD 787 x27
Ethiopian Airlines increases Buenos Aires service from late-Oct 2019
Posted
Ethiopian Airlines at the launch of Northern winter 2019/20 season once again increases service to Argentina, as Addis Ababa – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza route increases from 3 to 5 weekly, from 28OCT19. This route is operated by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.