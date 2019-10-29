Nouvelair Tunisie during winter 2019/20 season scheduled 2 round-trip Enfidha – Manchester service, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. Planned schedule based on OAG schedule listing as follows.
BJ777 NBE1210 – 1535MAN 320 10NOV19 / 31JAN20
BJ778 MAN1535 – 1900NBE 320 31JAN20
Nouvelair Tunisie lists Enfidha – Manchester flight in W19
