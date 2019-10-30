American Airlines in summer 2020 season is expanding operations on selected European seasonal service, announced by the airline in late-September 2019. Reflected in the system earlier this month, following service will commence 4-5 weeks earlier than planned in 2020.
Chicago O’Hare – Barcelona Service operates from 06APR20, instead of 03MAY20, 787-8 operating
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Dublin Service operates from 07MAY20, instead of 06JUN20, 787-9 operating
New York JFK – Rome Service operates from 29MAR20, instead of 03MAY20, 777-200ER operating
American Airlines expands seasonal European operation in S20
