Etihad extends A330 scheduled service to late-Dec 2019

Etihad Airways in recent schedule update further extended Airbus A330 aircraft operations, as -300 now scheduled until early-December, -200 extended till late-December 2019. extends A330-200 to 31DEC19. Following 15DEC19 – 31DEC19



The A330-200 aircraft service is now extended until 31DEC19, instead of 10DEC19. The following is A330-200 schedule from 14DEC19 to 31DEC19:

Abu Dhabi – Istanbul 1 daily (15DEC19 – 31DEC19)

Abu Dhabi – Jeddah 14DEC19 / 15DEC19

Abu Dhabi – Lahore 17DEC19 – 19DEC19



The A330-300 aircraft service is now extended to 06DEC19, as the airline schedules following service from 05NOV19 to 06DEC19:

Abu Dhabi – Male 1 daily



Planned A330 service remains subject to change.