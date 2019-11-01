ProFlight Zambia increases Johannesburg service in Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

ProFlight Zambia in December 2019 plans to increase Ndola – Johannesburg route, operated by CRJ100. From 02DEC19 to 23DEC19, the airline will introduce 4th weekly frequency, operating on Saturdays.

P0040 NLA0755 – 1025JNB CR1 x247
P0041 JNB1200 – 1430NLA CR1 x247