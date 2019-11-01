ProFlight Zambia in December 2019 plans to increase Ndola – Johannesburg route, operated by CRJ100. From 02DEC19 to 23DEC19, the airline will introduce 4th weekly frequency, operating on Saturdays.
P0040 NLA0755 – 1025JNB CR1 x247
P0041 JNB1200 – 1430NLA CR1 x247
ProFlight Zambia increases Johannesburg service in Dec 2019
