TUIfly S20 network additions as of 31OCT19

TUIfly in recent schedule update filed various routes addition for summer 2020 season, including service to Djer, Malaga and Malta. Planned new routes include the following.



Cologne – Corfu 05MAY20 – 13MAY20 1 weekly 737-800

Cologne – Malaga 05JUN20 – 02OCT20 1 weekly 737-800 (Except 19JUN20 – 24JUL20, 14AUG20 – 18SEP20)

Dusseldorf – Malta 737-800 operates on following dates from DUS: 01MAY20 / 22MAY20 / 26JUN20 / 17JUL20 / 21AUG20 / 11SEP20 / 16OCT20 / 23OCT20

Hamburg – Malaga 05JUN20 – 12OCT20 1 weekly 737-800 (Except 19JUN20 – 24JUL20, 14AUG20 – 18SEP20)

Hannover – Djerba 03JUN20 – 21OCT20 1 weekly 737-800

Munich – Djerba 03JUN20 – 21OCT20 1 weekly 737-800

Munich – Malta 01MAY20 – 23OCT20 1 weekly 737-800, 2nd weekly flight operates on following dates: 01MAY20 / 22MAY20 / 26JUN20 / 17JUL20 / 21AUG20 / 11SEP20 / 16OCT20 / 23OCT20

Munich – Trieste 17MAY20 – 18OCT20 1 weekly 737-800 (Except 31MAY20 – 07JUN20 / 05JUL20 – 12JUL20 / 02AUG20 – 09AUG20 / 30AUG20 – 06SEP20 / 27SEP20 – 04OCT20)

Nuremberg – Palma Mallorca 18APR20 – 31OCT20 1 weekly 737-800 (2 weekly from 10MAY20, 3rd weekly 21MAY20 – 15OCT20)