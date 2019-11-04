SunExpress in summer 2020 season is launching new service to Milan, the Host City of World Routes 2020. From 04JUN20 to 28SEP20, the airline plans to operate Izmir – Milan Malpensa service, twice weekly with Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
XQ892 ADB1145 – 1350MXP 73H 14
XQ893 MXP1440 – 1825ADB 73H 14
SunExpress adds Izmir – Milan service in S20
