Egyptian carrier Nile Air in December 2019 plans to offer new domestic route, where the airline plans to operate Cairo – Sohag service. From 01DEC19, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly.
NP091 CAI0730 – 0835HMB 320 27
NP092 HMB0930 – 1040CAI 320 27
Nile Air adds Cairo – Sohag route from Dec 2019
