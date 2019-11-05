Qingdao Airlines later this month plans to introduce additional service to Japan, with the offering of Xi’An – Fukuoka nonstop route. Operated by a mix of Airbus A320ceo and A320neo, this route will be served 4 times weekly from 16NOV19.
QW6123 XIY0230 – 0700FUK 32S x357
QW6124 FUK0800 – 1045XIY 32S x357
Qingdao Airlines plans Xi’An – Fukuoka Nov 2019 launch
