Gulf Air S20 Europe network additions

Gulf Air yesterday (05NOV19) announced the addition of new European service in summer 2020 season, including a service resumption.



Bahrain – Milan Malpensa eff 01JUL20 1 daily A321neo (Service resumption since March 2012)

GF023 BAH0125 – 0655MXP 31N D

GF022 MXP1135 – 1810BAH 31N D



Note the airline currently uses aircraft code 31N (A319neo), instead of 32Q.



Bahrain – Munich 01JUL20 – 14SEP20 4 weekly A320

GF030 BAH0130 – 0635MUC 320 x246

GF029 MUC1240 – 1925BAH 320 x246



Bahrain – Mykonos – Athens – Bahrain 02JUL20 – 15SEP20 3 weekly A320

GF035 BAH0125 – 0540JMK 320 24

GF035 BAH0940 – 1355JMK 320 6



GF036 JMK0640 – 0725ATH0825 – 1235BAH 320 24

GF036 JMK1455 – 1540ATH1640 – 2050BAH 320 6



Overall service for Athens increases from 5 weekly in S19 to 6 weekly in S20.