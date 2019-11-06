Ethiopian Airlines at the launch of Northern winter 2019/20 season expanded codeshare partnership with South African Airways, covering the latter’s service to Australia, Johannesburg – Perth route. The latter operates this route with A340-300 (A330-200 on selected dates).
SA280/ET1110 JNB2040 – 1205+1PER 343 D
SA281/ET1111 PER2345 – 0430+1JNB 343 D
Ethiopian Airlines adds South African codeshare to Perth from late-Oct 2019
