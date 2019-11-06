JAL adds Vladivostok service from late-Feb 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

JAL today (06NOV19) opened reservation for its planned Tokyo Narita – Vladivostok service, subject to Government Approval. The oneWorld member initially schedules 3 weekly flights from 28FEB20, increasing to daily from 29MAR20. Following schedule is effective 29MAR20.

JL423 NRT1040 – 1405VVO 73H 25
JL423 NRT1120 – 1445VVO 73H x25

JL424 VVO1535 – 1650NRT 73H 25
JL424 VVO1625 – 1740NRT 73H x25

