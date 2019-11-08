Swiss International Air Lines in December 2019 plans to operate charter service on Zurich – Kuusamo route, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. The Star Alliance carrier plans to operate this one-time flight on 14/15DEC19.
LX8918 ZRH0735 – 1215KAO 320 14DEC19
LX8919 KAO1435 – 1700ZRH 320 15DEC19
Swiss adds one-time Kuusamo charter in Dec 2019
Swiss International Air Lines in December 2019 plans to operate charter service on Zurich – Kuusamo route, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. The Star Alliance carrier plans to operate this one-time flight on 14/15DEC19.