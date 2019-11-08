Hong Kong Airlines S20 Vancouver service changes as of 07NOV19

Hong Kong Airlines in recent schedule update filed frequency changes for Hong Kong – Vancouver during peak season in summer 2020, between 18JUN20 and 09SEP20. The airline previously filed 5th weekly service, operating on Thursdays, however this flight is no longer in effect based on recent update.



For entire summer 2020 season, the airline operates this route 4 times weekly with A350.



HX080 HKG1230 – 1010YVR 359 x247

HX081 YVR1200 – 1650+1HKG 359 x247