AerLingus in summer 2020 season is adding 2 European routes from Shannon, including a service resumption, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. Planned operation as follows.
Shannon – Barcelona 02MAY20 – 26SEP20 3 weekly A320
EI928 SNN0545 – 0905BCN 320 6
EI928 SNN0600 – 0920BCB 320 24
EI929 BCN0945 – 1120SNN 320 6
EI929 BCN1000 – 1135SNN 320 24
Shannon – Paris CDG eff 29MAR20 4 weekly A320 (Service resumption since October 2011)
EI908 SNN0700 – 0945CDG 320 x246
EI909 CDG1035 – 1125SNN 320 x246
AerLingus adds 2 European routes from Shannon in S20
Posted
AerLingus in summer 2020 season is adding 2 European routes from Shannon, including a service resumption, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. Planned operation as follows.