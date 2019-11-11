Spring Airlines Japan starting next month is launching new route to China, as the airline opened reservation for Tokyo Narita – Shanghai Pu Dong route. From 12DEC19, Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate this route on daily basis.
IJ001 NRT2225 – 0110+1PVG 738 D
IJ002 PVG0210 – 0600NRT 738 D
Spring Airlines Japan adds Tokyo – Shanghai service from Dec 2019
