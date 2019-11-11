REAL Tonga extends network to Fiji since July 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

REAL Tonga earlier this year launched service to Fiji, which saw the inaugural of Nuku’alofa – Suva route on 29JUL19. This route operates once a week on Mondays, on board Saab 340 aircraft. Despite this route already in service and available for booking on the airline’s website, it did not appear in the OAG schedules listing until recently, which shows this route would commence on 13JAN20.

R4401 TBU0635 – 0730SUV SF3 1
R4402 SUV0830 – 1125TBU SF3 1

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.