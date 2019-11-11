REAL Tonga extends network to Fiji since July 2019

REAL Tonga earlier this year launched service to Fiji, which saw the inaugural of Nuku’alofa – Suva route on 29JUL19. This route operates once a week on Mondays, on board Saab 340 aircraft. Despite this route already in service and available for booking on the airline’s website, it did not appear in the OAG schedules listing until recently, which shows this route would commence on 13JAN20.



R4401 TBU0635 – 0730SUV SF3 1

R4402 SUV0830 – 1125TBU SF3 1