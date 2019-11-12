Kuwait Airways at the launch of winter 2019/20 season added new route to Saudi Arabia, operating Kuwait City – Gassim route. First flight operated on 28OCT19, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. This route is served 3 times weekly.
Kuwait Airways from 28OCT19
KU751 KWI1000 – 1140ELQ 320 135
KU752 ELQ1240 – 1420KWI 320 135
Kuwait Airways adds Gassim service in W19
