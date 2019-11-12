Jazeera Airways adds Al Ain service from Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Jazeera Airways from December 2019 plans to add new route to the United Arab Emirates, with the scheduling of Kuwait City – Al Ain route. From 08DEC19, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly.

J9139 KWI1205 – 1440AAN 320 157
J9140 AAN1525 – 1605KWI 320 157

