Jazeera Airways from December 2019 plans to add new route to the United Arab Emirates, with the scheduling of Kuwait City – Al Ain route. From 08DEC19, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly.
J9139 KWI1205 – 1440AAN 320 157
J9140 AAN1525 – 1605KWI 320 157
Jazeera Airways adds Al Ain service from Dec 2019
Posted
