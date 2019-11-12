American Airlines S20 Philadelphia – Europe aircraft changes as of 10NOV19

American Airlines during the weekend of 03NOV19’s schedule update filed aircraft changes for Trans-Atlantic service from Philadelphia, for summer 2020 season, Planned changes include the following.



Philadelphia – Manchester eff 28MAR20 767-300ER operating once again, replacing 787-8

AA734 PHL2115 – 0900+1MAN 763 D

AA735 MAN1050 – 1350PHL 763 D



Philadelphia – Prague eff 07MAY20 767-300ER replaces A330-200

AA052 PHL1850 – 0915+1PRG 763 D

AA053 PRG1120 – 1505PHL 763 D



Philadelphia – Zurich 07MAY20 – 04JUN20 A330-200 replaces 787-8

AA092 PHL1845 – 0855+1ZRH 332 D

AA093 ZRH1145 – 1520PHL 332 D



These adjustment remains unchanged during the weekend of 10NOV19's update.