Iberia this month expands codeshare partnership with Air Italy, covering additional routes operated by the latter. Following codeshare routes went into effect around 11NOV19 (or earlier).
IBERIA operated by Air Italy
Milan Linate – Olbia
Milan Malpensa – Cagliari
Milan Malpensa – Catania
Milan Malpensa – Lamezia Terme
Milan Malpensa – Palermo
Iberia expands Air Italy codeshare from Nov 2019
Posted
Iberia this month expands codeshare partnership with Air Italy, covering additional routes operated by the latter. Following codeshare routes went into effect around 11NOV19 (or earlier).