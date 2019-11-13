SAS resumes Oslo – Bardufoss route in Feb 2020

SAS in February 2020 plans to resume Oslo – Bardufoss service, last served until August 2012. The Star Alliance carrier plans to operate this route up to 18 weekly, with a mix of Boeing 737-700 and -800 aircraft.

Following schedule is effective for the week of 16

SK391 OSL0735 – 0925BDU 737 7
SK391 OSL0850 – 1040BDU 737 145
SK393 OSL1230 – 1420BDU 737 7
SK393 OSL1445 – 1635BUD 737 x67
SK395 OSL1720 – 1910BDU 737 7
SK397 OSL2055 – 2245BDU 737 x67
SK397 OSL2210 – 2359BDU 737 7

SK392 BDU0600 – 0745OSL 737 x67
SK392 BDU0640 – 0830OSL 737 6
SK394 BDU0955 – 1145OSL 737 7
SK394 BDU1110 – 1300OSL 737 145
SK396 BDU1450 – 1640OSL 737 7
SK396 BDU1705 – 1855OSL 737 x67
SK398 BDU1940 – 2130OSL 737 7

