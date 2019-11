AerLingus S20 US service changes as of 13NOV19

AerLingus in recent weeks filed North American service changes for summer 2020 season, including flight number adjustment to US West Coast. Planned changes as follows.



Dublin – Los Angeles eff 29MAR20 Flight number change from EI145/144 to EI069/068

Dublin – Minneapolis/St. Paul eff 01MAY20 A330-200 replaces Boeing 757, reduces from 7 to 5 weekly

Dublin – Orlando eff 01MAY20 Increase from 4 to 6 weekly

Dublin – San Francisco eff 29MAR20 Flight number change from EI147/146 to EI061/060

Dublin – Seattle

eff 29MAR20 Flight number change from EI143/142 to EI053/052

eff 02MAY20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly