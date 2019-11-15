Air North adds seasonal Vancouver – Yellowknife service in 1Q20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Canadian carrier Air North earlier this week announced new seasonal service from Vancouver, offering Vancouver – Yellowknife nonstop flight. This route will be served by Boeing 737-500 twice weekly, from 17JAN20 to 02MAR20.

4N601 YVR1410 – 1735YZF 735 15
4N602 YZF1820 – 1950YVR 735 15

The route development forum for the Americas
Indianapolis, Indiana  4 - 6 February 2020

Find out more

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.