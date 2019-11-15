Canadian carrier Air North earlier this week announced new seasonal service from Vancouver, offering Vancouver – Yellowknife nonstop flight. This route will be served by Boeing 737-500 twice weekly, from 17JAN20 to 02MAR20.
4N601 YVR1410 – 1735YZF 735 15
4N602 YZF1820 – 1950YVR 735 15
Air North adds seasonal Vancouver – Yellowknife service in 1Q20
