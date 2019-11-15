Italian carrier Neos in winter 2019/20 season plans to offer new service to Oman, where the airline schedules Verona – Rome – Salalah route. From 22DEC19 to 29MAR20, Boeing 767 to operate this route once weekly on Sundays.
NO7320 VRN0910 – 1020FCO1130 – 2115SLL 763 7
NO7321 SLL2255 – 0340+1FCO0450+1 – 0555+1VRN 763 7
Neos adds Salalah service in W19
