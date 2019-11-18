American Airlines in Spring 2020 is discontinuing Phoenix – Baltimore/Washington service, where the airline schedules last flight on 06APR20. For March 2020 schedule, the airline operates this route twice daily, with Airbus A320/321 aircraft.
Following schedule effective 15MAR20 – 06APR20.
AA1931 PHX0850 – 1626BWI 321 D
AA584 PHX1525 – 2251BWI 320 x6
AA584 PHX1530 – 2256BWI 320 6
AA524 BWI0720 – 0915PHX 320 D
AA1931 BWI1730 – 1927PHX 321 D
American discontinues Phoenix – Baltimore/Washington service in April 2020
Posted
American Airlines in Spring 2020 is discontinuing Phoenix – Baltimore/Washington service, where the airline schedules last flight on 06APR20. For March 2020 schedule, the airline operates this route twice daily, with Airbus A320/321 aircraft.