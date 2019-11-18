American Los Angeles – Auckland service changes from Oct 2020

American Airlines in recent schedule update filed changes to Los Angeles – Auckland service, reflecting recent announcement by the airline. For Northern winter 2020/21 season, service will commence 3 weeks earlier from 07OCT20, operating on daily basis.



Not mentioned in the airline’s press release in late-October 2019, AA will operate this route with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, replacing -9. Following schedule effective 07OCT20 – 24OCT20.



AA083 LAX2305 – 0840+2AKL 788 D

AA082 AKL1420 – 0630AKL 788 D



The airline in late-October 2019 announced service resumption for Dallas/Ft. Worth – Auckland, and new addition for Los Angeles – Christchurch route. These will be filed in the reservation system in the next few weeks.