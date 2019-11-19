Etihad A330-200 late-Dec 2019 operations as of 15NOV19

Etihad Airways in last week’s schedule update modified planned Airbus A330-200 operation for the second-half of December 2019. Planned A330 service to Istanbul remains unchanged, however it has shortened planned A330 service to the Turkish airport.



Latest adjustment as of 15NOV19 as follows.



Abu Dhabi – Cairo 19DEC19 – 31DEC19 6 weekly (Day x5)

Abu Dhabi – Istanbul 15DEC19 – 20DEC19 1 daily



Additional changes to its A330-200 remain highly possible.