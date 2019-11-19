SAS starting this week is temporary reducing Copenhagen – Hong Kong service, as the airline temporary reduces service from 5 to 4 weekly. Planned service reduction is in effect from 20NOV19 to 10DEC19 (CPH departure).
SK965 CPH2055 – 1445+1HKG 343 x125
SK966 HKG0100 – 0605CPH 343 x347
SAS Nov/Dec 2019 Hong Kong frequency adjustment
