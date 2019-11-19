Lanmei Airlines adds new China routes in Nov/Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Cambodian carrier Lanmei Airlines in November and December 2019 plans additional 2 routes between Siem Reap and China, including service to Dunhuang and Shenzhen.

Siem Reap – Dunhuang 09DEC19 – 24FEB20 1 weekly A320
LQ858 REP1500 – 2135DNH 320 1
LQ859 DNH2235 – 0330+1REP 320 1

Siem Reap – Shenzhen eff 24NOV19 2 weekly A321
LQ972 REP2200 – 0200+1SZX 321 5
LQ972 REP2215 – 0220+1SZX 321 7

LQ973 SZX0300 – 0500REP 321 6
LQ973 SZX0520 – 0720REP 321 1

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.