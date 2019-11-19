Lanmei Airlines adds new China routes in Nov/Dec 2019

Cambodian carrier Lanmei Airlines in November and December 2019 plans additional 2 routes between Siem Reap and China, including service to Dunhuang and Shenzhen.
Siem Reap – Dunhuang 09DEC19 – 24FEB20 1 weekly A320
LQ858 REP1500 – 2135DNH 320 1
LQ859 DNH2235 – 0330+1REP 320 1
Siem Reap – Shenzhen eff 24NOV19 2 weekly A321
LQ972 REP2200 – 0200+1SZX 321 5
LQ972 REP2215 – 0220+1SZX 321 7
LQ973 SZX0300 – 0500REP 321 6
LQ973 SZX0520 – 0720REP 321 1
